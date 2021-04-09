Colon (3 homers), surging Knights pour it on

HAVERHILL -- The Northern Essex baseball team should probably play at home more often.
On Wednesday afternoon, playing their first on-campus home game in over four years, the Knights scored a season-high 20 runs on 19 hits.
The game was halted after seven innings as the Knights recorded their fifth straight win by a 20-1 final score. It was the season opener for NHTI.
The offensive onslaught was led by Lawrence's Luis Colon, who crushed three home runs on the afternoon to account for seven RBIs.
The Knights took a 2-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back as Dylan Duval led off with a single and was immediately followed by Nick White who blasted a home run down the right field line.
Colon hit the first of three home runs in the second inning, as Clay Campbell reached on a one out single, before Colon clobbered the ball over the left field fence.
White added his third RBI of the game as he drove in Duval on a two-out double to stake the Knights to 5-0 lead after two innings.
The Knights scored in every inning and really blew things open with an eight-run sixth inning. Joining Colon and White with multiple hits on the afternoon was Duval, Lucas Berube, Frank Gulezian and Campbell.
Five NECC pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters over seven innings while allowing five walks and just two hits. Ronnie Luke got the win as he struck out four batters over two innings of work.
The Knights will return to the field on Sunday when they travel to Mansfield, Conn., for a twinbill with Eastern Connecitcut State (JV). First pitch is scheduled for noon.
