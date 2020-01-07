Methuen’s Jacob Wallace can throw a baseball 100 mph.
And Sat., Jan. 11, the Colorado Rockies prospect will host a clinic at Mercedes Baseball Academy on the Lawrence-Methuen city line showing how he does it.
Wallace, a 3rd round pick last June, will be offering tips and teaching the proper mechanics of pitching.
There will also be fielding and hitting instruction for those interested. New York Yankees infield prospect Max Burt and MLB scout Harry Roche will be among the coaches there.
The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The cost is $40 and open to all players, ages 8 to 18.
Wallace was chosen in 2019 as the No. 1 college baseball reliever in the nation.
Space is limited.
Contact Dave Bettencourt at 603-490-8900 if interested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.