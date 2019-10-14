The field hockey season couldn’t be going better for Phillips Academy junior Katie Wimmer of Windham.
A returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie, who was 17-0 last year with nine shutouts while only allowing five goals for the New England Class A champions, Wimmer is off to another great start. She’s already posted seven shutouts while the Big Blue are cruising with an 8-1 record. She’s given up just eight goals in nine games.
If that’s not satisfying enough, Wimmer reached her long term goal last week when she made a commitment to continue her career at Columbia University.
“I’m really excited — I always wanted to play Division 1,” said Wimmer. “I love the school and I love the team. They have a new coach and I think it’s a team that’s going to get better and better.”
Columbia will be getting a goalie who is fully invested in the position. As a youngster, she was a soccer goalie. She went straight to that position when she started field hockey in the sixth grade, and she’s been a goalie in ice hockey over the last decade and still plays there at Phillips.
“I’ve just always liked playing (goalie),” said Wimmer. “I wanted to play field hockey and (ice) hockey in high school ... that’s one of the reasons I came to Phillips. If you want to play hockey in high school, you have to play prep.”
At one time Wimmer may have been more focused on ice hockey, but she gradually gravitated to field hockey as her No. 1 focus.
“I love the sport and I love the people in it,” said Wimmer. “And I love the pressure you face. Field hockey is tougher for a goalie than ice hockey because there are fewer shots, so you have to be ready all the time. There’s more pressure on every shot.”
One of Wimmer’s strengths, says Phillips coach Kate Dolan, is that she limits those shots.
“She is very aggressive and she likes to come out and confront a shooter instead of letting her shoot,” said Dolan. “She has good instincts and moves well.
“Katie brings a confidence to the entire team. Her teammates have steadfast confidence in her. Additionally, her ability to make crucial saves inspires the team.”
With a fairly significant turnover from last year’s outstanding team, Wimmer is using her instincts and moves a little bit more this year, but that’s fine with her.
“I’m seeing some more shots which I kind of like,” she said. “There were games last year when I didn’t touch the ball once.”
Yes, things are going well for Wimmer, but there is one thing that will cap things off.
“I want to win another championship,” she said. “It’ll be harder than last year but I think we can do it.”
