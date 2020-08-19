Windham’s Jake Dunlap had been promoted to the United States Hockey League, just a week removed from his 18th birthday, to face the country’s top junior hockey talent as a member of the Fargo Force, nearly 2,000 miles from home.
But he only had to look a few feet across the ice to see the person who knows his game better than anyone, thanks to countless hours practice, training and highly competitive 1-on-1 driveway roller hockey — his big brother Joe Dunlap.
“Playing alongside my brother was the best thing to happen to my season,” said Joe. “I got my best friend back, playing on a line with my younger brother. And it made it so much easier on my parents!”
This past winter, brothers and former New Hampton Prep teammates Joe and Jake Dunlap found themselves skating on the same line for the Fargo Force of the USHL, the country’s top junior hockey league.
In his second season playing in the USHL, and first with the Force, 20-year-old Joe scored 11 goals and was fourth on the team with 28 points in 48 games. The Ohio State hockey recruit earned Fargo’s Ironman Award.
Jake began the winter with the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League — the USHL’s feeder system — before being promoted to Fargo in December. He scored a goal — assisted by Joe — and had two assists in 12 games.
“ It was awesome playing with Joe,” said Jake, a UMass Amherst hockey commit. “Joe is very knowledgeable about the game and knows what it takes to play in the USHL. We both are fast skaters and know where each other are on the ice.”
THE VETERAN
Joe Dunlap very nearly never played for Fargo.
During his senior season at New Hampton, the forward was drafted in the 18th round of the 2018 USHL Draft by the Central Illinois Flying Aces. He played the 2018-19 season there, scoring 12 goals with 12 assists in 61 games.
But Dunlap was on the move in the offseason, when Central Illinois suspended operations. The players were placed into a dispersal draft, and Dunlap was selected by the Force.
“I was very lucky to be picked by Fargo,” said Dunlap. “Fargo is a completely different environment, playing in front of thousands of people every night. I was way more comfortable from the beginning this year than I was last year.”
THE ROOKIE
A year after his brother was selected, then-New Hampton senior Jake was picked in the fifth round of the 2019 USHL Draft by Fargo. When this winter arrived, he was sent to the NAHL, to play for the Janesville (Wis.) Jets.
“(Fargo head coach Jean-Philippe) Lamoureux had a meeting with me and explained that I would have much more playing time in Janesville,” said Jake, “I was a top line guy and played big minutes for Janesville, which helped me develop. And once I was more developed as a player, they told me I would get called back up to Fargo.”
Dunlap delivered, scoring seven goals and adding nine assists in 28 NAHL games, earning the promotion he hoped for.
TEAMING UP
On Dec. 12, the Dunlap brothers were reunited as linemates for the Force.
“It was great having Jake on the team,” said Joe. “He fell right into place with the guys. He just needed some on-ice adjustments to fit into our play. Our coaching staff did a great job developing him to fit right in next year.”
The duo, who were also roommates, wasted no time showing their connection. Joe assisted on Jake’s first goal in his debut game.
“My first USHL goal was a very special feeling,” said Jake. “And to have it assisted by my brother made it even better.”
With their season cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak, Joe will next play college hockey, while Jake plans to return to the Force for another season.
“We knew it would be our last season playing together, so it was a special feeling to end his junior career with him,” said Jake. “It was fun being able to hang out all the time.”
Division 1 Duo
Windham brothers Joe Dunlap and Jake Dunlap are both headed to Division 1 college hockey programs.
Joe will play at Ohio State, which finished 20-11-5 this winter.
“Everything was jaw-dropping there and I just wanted to go right away,” said Joe. “The coaching staff did a great job recruiting and made me feel wanted.”
Jake will play closer to home, at UMass Amherst. The Minutemen went to their first Frozen Four championship game last winter and were 21-11-1 this season.
“I’m extremely excited to play at UMass,” said Jake. “They have a great hockey culture and beautiful campus. UMass has an unbelievable coaching staff and they really made the school feel like home.”
