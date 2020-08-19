Comei makes play

CARL RUSSO/staff photoKingston Night Owls shortstop Nick Comei of Haverhill makes the throw to first for the out Monday night in a 5-4 victory over Swampscott in North Shore Baseball League playoff action. Comei had two hits as the Night Owls took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series with Game 4 set for today.

 Carl Russo

