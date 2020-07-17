HAVERHILL — Haverhill’s Nick Comei’s two hits and four RBIs and Andrew Thibault’s three hits (single, double and triple) and four RBIs paced the Kingston Night Owls to a 15-0 rout over the Saugus Braves in North Shore Baseball League action.
Jared Brescia, Zach Miles, and Christian Allaire all smacked two hits apiece and Jeff Williams was the starting and winning pitcher, allowing just two hits while striking out four in three innings pitched. Ray Touchette pitched the final two innings, striking out four batters. With the win, the Night Owls improved to 2-2. They’ll host Manchester Friday at Haverhill Stadium.
Errors doom Haverhill
Haverhill committed five errors in squandering another strong performance from Tyler McDonald in a 3-0 loss to Middelton-Peabody Thursday night at Bishop Fenwick in Essex County League action.
The Northern Essex righthander scattered five hits, yielding one earned run over six innings, while striking out 11. Haverhill could muster only two hits, one each by Kyle Eddy and Patrick Kelleher. Haverhill (1-3) next hosts Saugus on Sunday at Haverhill Stadium at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.