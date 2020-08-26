At least for Methuen High’s Shane Henrick, a silver lining has emerged amid the dark clouds of the coronavirus pandemic.
Henrick, a rising senior for the Rangers, is a returning starter on the offensive line for the football team. But, since there will be no fall football in Massachusetts, Henrick will be playing soccer for Methuen this fall.
In a way, it’s a return to his roots for the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Henrick. He had played youth soccer for 10 years prior to his freshman year in high school, when he decided to give football a try.
“I wanted to try it (football) in the eighth grade, but it didn’t work out,” said Henrick. “Then I tried it as a freshman and loved it. I was sad to give up soccer but football seemed perfect for me.
“I was always getting penalties in soccer for being too physical, so it was nice to be physical and aggressive as part of the game.”
Still, Henrick had good memories from his soccer background and, when it was looking doubtful that football would be played this fall, he started considering a return to the pitch.
“I had been thinking about it, and had practiced a little with the soccer team, and then last week when it became official that football wasn’t going to be played in the fall (instead moved to the early spring), (football) coach (Tom) Ryan said he’d be fine if we did another sport,” said Henrick.
“That was good news for me. That’s when I told him I would play soccer. I think a lot of guys are thinking of doing another sport.”
And Ryan, who — like other Mass. coaches — will be holding football workouts in the fall, is totally supportive.
“I think it’s important to allow kids to participate in other sports,” said Ryan. “I would be more than fine with kids missing football practice to participate in other sports that have been allowed to play games in the fall.
“This is a great opportunity for him to come full circle and finish his soccer career.”
Despite taking several years off from soccer, Henrick hasn’t had a problem getting back in the swing of things on the soccer field. Many of the returning players were former teammates on the youth level and he has returned to his usual position on defense.
Thus far, in fact, Henrick has been mostly solid as a defender as the Rangers have performed well in three informal scrimmages, of which Methuen won two and tied one.
“I’ve only gotten one yellow card (for a penalty) and I’m trying to be smarter about being aggressive,” said Henrick. “My teammates from before always made fun of me because I was so aggressive.”
Of course, Methuen soccer coach Henry Marin wouldn’t mind a little more aggressive approach to the game as he tries to turn the program around. But that’s another story for another day. For now, he’s happy to have Henrick aboard.
“Shane has been a good addition,” said Marin. “He’s only played a few games but he’s very vocal and athletic on our defensive line. He hasn’t played soccer in four years but, at times, you can’t even tell.”
While playing soccer, Henrick won’t have football completely out of his mind.
“Coach Henry (Marin) knows I’m committed to soccer but I told coach Ryan that I’d make it to football practice whenever I could,” said Henrick.
And after soccer, Henrick will be totally committed to football, which is scheduled to officially start on Feb. 22, bad weather or not.
“New England has always had mixed weather so I don’t think it will be that bad,” said Henrick.
Anyway, when you’re getting the best of both worlds, what’s there to complain about?
Safety precautions
Like other sports, soccer will have new rules because of the coronavirus pandemic. Physical contact will be discouraged and infractions will be more strictly enforced. And there will be no more throw-ins. Instead, all out-of-bounds balls will be kicked back into play.
