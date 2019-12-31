ANDOVER – After an 80-minute bus ride from Natick early Tuesday morning, the Red Hawks were ready for prime time much earlier than their hosts – none of whom had to drive farther than across town.
With Monday’s ice storm forcing a 17-hour delay to the White Division championship, and a change of venue at the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic, Natick responded by scoring 14 of the game’s first 17 points and never relented in a 52-37 victory over Andover in a matchup of top-20 programs.
“It was worth the drive up,” Natick coach Dan Hinnenkamp said. “This was a very well-run tournament with good competition. I was impressed. It was the first year we were invited and hopefully we’ll come back.”
Looking to claim its fifth Classic title of the decade and first since 2016, Andover took a quick lead when Shea Krekorian buried a three from the top of the key on the game’s first possession. But then Natick reeled off the ensuing 14 points.
It was a run the Golden Warriors were unable to answer.
“Natick did a good job of being ready to play,” Andover coach Alan Hibino said. “Their athleticism and length certainly gave us some issues early. (Yale commit) Brenna McDonald (Division MVP after a combined 32 points) is great, but she did a great job of trusting her teammates and her teammates responded early and often.”
With McDonald scoring 11 of her 15 points in the two middle periods, Natick (3-0) opened a 16-point lead with 25 seconds left in the second, and then erased all doubt with an 11-0 run early in the third, taking a 42-17 lead with 3:02 remaining.
“We missed some easy box outs and we didn’t get back in transition as fast as we wanted to,” said Andover junior guard Tatum Shaw, who had a game-high 21 points. “I think we definitely have to work on pushing the ball up the court faster and getting in that mood quicker next time.”
Shaw did her best to keep the Warriors (3-2) in the contest with six steals, and had three 3-pointers among her 13 second-half points.
Andover starts freshmen Amelia Hanscom and Anna Foley, while fellow classmate Marissa Kobelski is first off the bench. Those three combined for 19 points in a semifinal win over Londonderry, but managed seven against Natick.
“Our upper classmen (Shaw and seniors Krekorian and Brooke Hardock) have been there,” Hibino said. “Now we need them to take the next step. Not only with their game, but in communication and trying to help bring these freshmen along.”
One thing the Warriors need to improve will be shooting after making only 16 of Tuesday morning’s 58 field-goal attempts (27.6%). They were five for 29 from beyond the arc (17%). Andover had three scoreless stretches of at least 4 minutes.
“I hate to use the term learning experience, but it definitely was today for our team,” Hibino said. “We’ll look at the film, and I think we’ll be able to fix everything. We hope we’ll start off 2020 with a bang right away (Friday) against Lawrence.”
WHITE DIVISION ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Name, School Year
Shea Krekorian, Andover Sr.
Tatum Shaw, Andover Jr.
*Brenna McDonald, Natick Sr.
Maya Stopka, Natick Jr.
Courtney Shay, Londonderry Sr.
*Denotes MVP
Frankie Benjamin Award Recipient
Brooke Hardock, Andover Sr.
Natick 52, Andover 37
Commonwealth Christmas Classic White Division finals
Natick (52): Laney Ross 4 0-0 8, Emily Gustus 4 0-0 11, Alana Ciccarelli 2 3-4 8, Brenna McDonald 6 3-4 15, Maya Stopka 4 0-0 8, Madi Forman 0 0-4 0, Alicia Owens 0 0-0 0, Selma Serrette 0 0-0 0, Ally Burke 0 1-2 1, Ryan Scully 0 1-2 1, Madeline McCarty 0 0-0 0, Maggie Lagan 0 0-0 0. Paige Chronopoulos 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-12 52
Andover (37): Shea Krekorian 3 0-1 7, Amelia Hanscom 0 0-1 0, Tatum Shaw 9 0-0 21, Brooke Hardock 1 0-0 2, Anna Foley 1 0-0 2, Marissa Kobelski 2 0-0 5, Morgan Shirley 0 0-0 0, Paige Gillette 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 0-2 37
3-pointers: Natick — Gustus 3, Ciccarelli; Andover — Shaw 3, Krekorian
Natick (3-0): 14 15 18 5 — 52
Andover (3-2): 7 8 12 10 — 37
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.