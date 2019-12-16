Fellowship Christian
2018-19 season: 0-12, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (3): Benjamin Parker, Sr., forward; Chip Black, Sr., forward; Henry Robichaud, Soph., guard Returning lettermen: Gavin Adkins, Frosh., guard; Owen Callahan, Frosh., guard; Joseph Shumpert, Frosh., guard; Ryan Dyer, Frosh., forward; Elijah Shumpert, 8th grade, guard
Promising newcomers: Caleb Whitmer, Frosh., forward; Brody Adkins, 7th grade, forward; Aiden Gibson, 7th grade, forward; Jayden Hale, 7th grade, forward; JC Luna, 7th grade, forwardCaptains: Benjamin Parker, Gavin Adams
Returning scoring leaders: Benjamin Parker 5.9 ppg
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: Mike Witherspoon, FCA’s third coach in the last three years, takes over for Dave Callahan, who went 0-12 in his only season. Witherspoon is aided by veteran assistants Tom Adkins and Rick Parker. ... Benjamin Parker had 12 points and Chip Black 9 in a season-opening non-league 50-41 loss to Tabernacle Christian.
Assistant coaches: Tom Adkins, Rick Parker Coach Mike Witherspoon: (1st year)
Greater Lawrence
2018-19 season: 10-11, lost D3 North first round
Returning starters (4): Jeremiah Mejia, 5-7, Sr., guard; Wander Languasco, 6-0, Sr., guard; Jonathan Gonzalez, 6-0, Sr., guard; Chris Tineo, 6-3, Jr., center
Returning lettermen: Antonio Valenzuela, 6-0, Sr., forward; Franklyn Espinal, 5-10, Sr., guard; Chris Rodriguez, 6-0, Sr., forward
Promising newcomers: Jeremy Rizzo, 6-0, Sr., forward; Brandon Palmer, 5-9, Jr., guard; Edynier Cruz, 5-10, Jr., guard; Sam Cruz, 6-0, Soph, forward; Lewis Garcia, 6-1, Frosh., guard; Andy Esquivel, 6-1, Frosh., forwardCaptains: Jeremiah Mejia, Wander Languasco, Jonathan Gonzalez
Returning scoring leaders: Jeremiah Mejia 12.2 ppg, Wander Languasco 5.8 ppg
Returning honorees: All-CAC Jeremiah Mejia
Fast facts: Jeff Doucette is a new assistant coach who teaches math at the school. He’s been an assistant baseball and golf coach at Methuen High. ... Franklyn Espinal and Jeremy Rizzo were Eagle-Tribune All-Stars in football. ... Coach Eddie Araujo has been a big help to the family of his good friend, ex-Methuen athlete Ryan Baldera, 32, who died after a Nov. 7 hazardous materials spill at Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington. ... There were two Chris Rodriguezes on last year’s squad but one graduated. ... Jeremiah Mejia is a second-year captain.
Assistant coaches: Kyle Mansour, Marcos Ortiz, Jeff Doucette
Coach Eddie Araujo: (3rd year, 13-28)
Presentation OF MARY
2018-19 season: 7-13, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (2): Kerwin Lebron, 5-11, Jr., guard; Jashuin Polanco, 5-11, Jr., guard
Returning lettermen: Andy Hueng, 6-1, Sr., forward; Ernesto Vasquez, 5-7, Jr., guard; Michael Barr, 5-11, Jr., guard; Randy Ovalles, 5-5, Soph., guard
Promising newcomers: Longjun Li, 6-1, Sr., forward; Johnathan Colon Rivera, 6-0, Sr., forward; Thomas Reagan, 6-0, Jr., forward; Ivan Guevara, 5-5, Soph., guard; Liam Lena, 5-11, Frosh., forward
Captains: Kerwin Lebron, Jashuin Polanco
Returning scoring leaders: Kerwin Lebron 13.9 ppg, 30 3’s; Jashuin Polanco 8.0 ppg
Returning honorees: All-CAC Kerwin Lebron
Fast facts: PMA is closing at the end of this school year. ... Coach Chris Samataro is high on his two top returnees, junior captains Kerwin Lebron and Jashuin Polanco, and says freshman Liam Pena has impressed. ... PMA is 1-1, beating Immaculate Heart of Mary, 55-53, and falling to KIPP Academy, 66-28. Lebron is averaging 18.5 ppg. ... The boys program began in 2013-14 and last year was the program record for wins.
Assistant coaches: Irving Vizcaino
Coach Chris Samataro: (4th year, 10-47)
Whittier
2018-19 season: 8-11, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (1): Anthony Couture, 5-8, Sr., forward
Returning lettermen: A.J. Espinal, 5-7, Sr., guard; Ryan Geneus, 5-10, Sr., forward; Colin McGonagle, 5-11, Sr., forward; Abdiel Torre, 6-1, Jr., forward; Angel Rodriguez, 6-0, Jr., guard; John Tricoche, 5-7, Jr., guard
Promising newcomers: Peter Byram, 6-3, Jr., center; Yuki Efosa Aguebor, 6-1, Soph., forward; Elijah Faust, 5-10, Soph., guard; Schneider Geneus, 6-4, Soph., forward; Caelen McDonough, 6-0, Soph., forward
Captains: A.J. Espinal, Anthony Couture, Ryan Geneus, Abdiel Torre
Returning scoring leaders: Anthony Couture 7.1 ppg, Abdiel Torre 3.2 ppg
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: The Cats took a big hit with the transfer of Eagle-Tribune All-Star guard Manny Arias (14.2 ppg, 40 3’s) to Haverhill for his senior season. ... Ryan Geneus’ class rank is No. 8 out of 316 students. ... A.J. Espinal was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back.
Assistant coaches: Donald Pierce, Mike Crosby
Coach David Charbonneau: (4th year, 38-24)
