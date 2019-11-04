Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Andover Boys Cross Country

The Andover boys cross country captains are, from left, Will Shahbazian, Max Tweedale and Charlie McCarthy.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Recommended for you