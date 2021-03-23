Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Andover Football

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoThe Andover football captains are, from left, Tomas Loureiro, Ben Entner, AJ Heidtke, Charlie Baillargeon and Matt Rigazio.

 Carl Russo

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

