Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Andover Girls Swimming

The Andover girls swimming and diving captains are, from left, Emily Chen, Polina Malinovskaya and Emme Pitts.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you