Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Central Catholic Girls Indoor Track

The Central Catholic girls indoor track captains are, from left, Kaleigh Lane, Kelsey Seamans, Emily DeMinico and Victoria Moda.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Recommended for you