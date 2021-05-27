Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Central Catholic softball

The Central Catholic softball captains are, from left, Ava Iannessa, Laci Swift, Maddie Guy and Hayley Rapaglia.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you