Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Central Catholic Swimming

The Central Catholic swim captains are, back row from left, Kerrigan Hemp, Anna Fijnvandraat and Isabel Mears; front row from left, Rachel Parisian, Maddy Freitas and Anna Bowden.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Recommended for you