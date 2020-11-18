Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Haverhill Girls Soccer

The Haverhill girls soccer captains are, back row from left, Molly Owen and Elena Albano; front row from left, Meggie Dellea and Megan McAuliffe. 

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

