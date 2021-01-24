Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: HPNA Girls Hockey

CARL RUSSO/Staff PhotoThe HPNA girls hockey captains are, from left, Liv Cole (Pentucket), Sophie Znamierowski (North Andover), Morgan Whitlock (North Andover) and Katerina Yelsits (North Andover).

 Carl Russo

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

