Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Methuen Field Hockey

The Methuen field hockey captains are, from left, Peyton Petisce, Isabel Putnam, Megan Melia and Natalia Fiato (19)

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Trending Video

Recommended for you