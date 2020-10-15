Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: North Andover Boys Cross Country

The North Andover boys cross country captains are Eamon O’Cearuil, Alex Lee and Jack Bicksler.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Recommended for you