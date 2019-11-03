Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Pelham Football

The Pelham football captains are, from left, Charlie Katin, Eddie Shlimon, Colby Travis, Evan Haskins and Ian Hoey.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

