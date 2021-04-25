Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Pentucket Boys Indoor Track

The Pentucket boys indoor track captains are, from left, Mitchell Powers, Colin Costa, Seamus O’Keefe and Dexter Stark.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

