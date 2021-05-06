Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Pentucket Girls Indoor Track

The Pentucket girls indoor track captains are, from left, Syeira Campbell, Kinneal Dickens, Casey Pedersen, Helen Olson, Abby Hurlburt and Liv Reagan.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

