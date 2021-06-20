Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Pentucket Girls Lacrosse

The Pentucket girls lacrosse captains are, from left, Greta Maurer, Abby Hurlburt and Mackenzie Currie.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you