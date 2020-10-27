Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Pinkerton Girls Cross Country

The Pinkerton girls cross country team is, from left, Mariesa Preble, Molly Repoza, Molly McGaffigan and Makenna Alden

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Recommended for you