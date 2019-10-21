Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: PMA Cross Country

The Presentation of Mary cross country captains are, from left, Elaina Latino, Eva Fabino, Abby Tenters and Emmanuel Reynoso.

The Eagle-Tribune wants to recognize a special group of young men and women ... our high school team captains. E-mail a picture of your team captains to David Willis at dwillis@eagletribune.com.

