Commonwealth Motors Captains Corner: Whittier Boys Basketball

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow and sleet late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow and sleet late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.