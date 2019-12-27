METHUEN — A frustrated Dave Fazio wasn’t mincing words following a discouraging loss on Friday.
“We just weren’t ready to play,” said the Andover High head coach. “And this is what happens in the Christmas Tournament on a Friday afternoon at 3:30. If you aren’t ready to play, you go home with a loss. And a lot of that is on me.”
Andover led by 13 points late in the third quarter, before Londonderry surged all the way back to take the lead with 0:21 to go in the game. A final shot to tie the game was no good, and the Golden Warriors fell 55-53 in the first round of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic’s Blue Division.
“I talked to the team the last couple days and told them how big this tournament is,” said Londonderry head coach Nate Stanton, who starred in the Christmas Classic as a player for Salem High. “Andover is a well-known team, but our team is hungry. We have a lot of winners on this team, and they play without fear.”
Andover seemed to be in full control on Friday when Kyle Rocker (game-high 22 points) knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap a 17-2 Golden Warrior run to end the first half leading 31-21.
The Golden Warriors continued to roll to start the third. Rocker hit a pair of floaters, Ryan Pacy tossed in an acrobatic layup before crashing to the floor, and the Golden Warriors led 40-27 with just over two minutes to go in the quarter.
Richie Shahtanian and Rocker opened the fourth with baskets, but from there the Golden Warriors went ice cold, and the Lancers held them without a hoop the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Londonderry went on an 11-0 run to take its first lead. Rocker tied the game with three free throws, but Londonderry’s Mike Rosatano gave the Lancers the lead back with a 3-pointer.
“We have to defend,” said Fazio. “We aren’t anywhere close to where we want to be defensively. We had bad rotations, we were letting them get to the paint. It’s back to the drawing board on defense.”
Andover again tied it with a Rocker free throw, but Londonderry’s Jackson Cox hit the go-ahead bucket with 0:21 left, and the Lancers managed a final defensive stop as the clock ran out.
“I am so proud of the team,” said Stanton. “They faced a lot of adversity. When we were down by 13, it would have been easy for us to fold. But we fought back and won as a team.”
Aidan Cammann added 10 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Golden Warriors, who now move onto the Christmas Classic Blue Division consolation round on Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
“We still have a consolation game, and in the tournament, everything counts,” said Fazio. “We have to decide what kind of team we want to be. It’s going to take a selfless attitude. We have to sacrifice for the better of the team and do what it takes. We’ll see how it goes.”
Londonderry 55, Andover 53
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic
Londonderry (55): Jackson Cox 6 0-0 12, Alex Tsetsilas 4 0-1 10, Cole Keegan 4 3-4 12, Luke Marsh 3 0-0 6, Jeff Weidenfeld 0 0-0 0, Scott McEvoy 1 0-0 3, Mike Rosatano 4 1-2 12. Totals 22 4-7 55
Andover (53): Richie Shahtanian 3 1-1 8, Kyle Rocker 8 4-5 22, Charlie McCarthy 0 4-6 4, Ryan Pacy 3 1-2 8, Ryan Grecco 1 0-0 2, Michael Slayton 0 0-2 0, Aidan Cammann 3 3-10 9. Totals 18 13-26 53
3-pointers: Londonderry — Rosatano, Tsetsilas 2, Kegan, McEvoy; Andover — Rocker 2, Shahtanian, Pacy
Londonderry (2-0): 9 12 16 18 — 55
Andover (3-1): 12 19 11 11 — 53
