METHUEN — When Methuen’s Andrew Lussier takes the court for the opener of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic, the faces of the opposition will look very familiar.
Many of those opponents will be the same players Lussier grew up playing basketball with, then teamed with at the start of his varsity career, in the same green and gold Bishop Guertin uniforms he and the Rangers are now set to face.
“It will be a very different experience facing my former team,” said Lussier. “A lot of those guys are life-long friends, who I really learned the game of basketball with. It’s hard to describe. I just want to go out there and beat them.”
A year after transferring from Bishop Guertin (Nashua, N.H.) to Methuen High late in the fall of his sophomore year, now-junior Lussier is a starting forward for the Rangers, who will face BG in the opening round of Christmas Tournament’s White Division on Friday (2 p.m.) at Methuen High.
The winner of that game will face the winner of North Andover and St. John’s Prep on Dec. 29 (5:30 p.m.) in the White Division championship.
“It’s a little emotional,” he said. “It’ll be great to battle guys I stay in touch with, and do it in our gym. It’s going to be a blast, and this tournament is always meaningful. The trash talk hasn’t started yet — but I know it will come.”
Standing 6-foot-2 and a powerful 195 pounds — down from approximately 225 pounds last winter — Lussier is a key contributor for the Rangers, both in the paint and shooting the ball. He scored 20 points in Methuen’s season opener last week, after a breakout season in the North Andover Fall Ball League.
“Andrew, first and foremost, brings character to our team,” said Rangers head coach Anthony Faradie. “In terms of basketball, he brings a high IQ and versatility both offensively and defensively.”
The journey to Methuen High has been a winding one for Lussier.
Growing up in Dracut, Lussier was able to attend Methuen schools because his father, Ed Lussier, is the district’s director of instructional technology. But his elementary school classmates often became opponents on the court.
“I played Dracut youth sports, so I would go to school with Methuen guys all day, then play against them at night,” he said. “I played guys like (current Ranger standouts) Mitchell Crowe and Jaleek Urena. We would trash talk all day in school. It was great.”
Lussier also became a standout for the NorthEast XTreme basketball club, run by state championship-winning former Pelham head coach Matt Regan. When Regan was hired as Bishop Guertin head coach prior to the 2016-17 season, Lussier and many of his club teammates chose to play their high school ball for him.
As a freshman, Lussier averaged 7.2 points per game for the Bishop Guertin varsity team. He then began his sophomore season at the school. But, late in the fall ball season, Lussier decided to transfer to Methuen High.
“It was a very tough commute to Bishop Guertin,” he said of his approximately 45-minute drive from Dracut to Nashua. “That was a big part of it. But I really wanted to be a part of Methuen basketball. I grew up with the guys, and missed them.
“It was a huge adjustment at first, going to Methuen. It was new classes at a new school, changing during the school year. But playing fall ball helped me blend with the kids. And my friends and coach Faradie helped me so much.”
Lussier quickly found his way into the rotation for the Rangers last winter, averaging 7.9 points per game. His breakout was a 20-point performance in a Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic consolation win over Londonderry.
Once the offseason arrived, he set to work on his skills and conditioning.
“I really transformed my body,” he said. “I lost 30 pounds, and I feel quicker, faster, and more able to finish at the basket. I also worked hard to improve my shot. Now, I feel like, as a stockier guy, I can battle in the paint with the bigger guys and step out and hit a shot.”
Next up, he’ll test that polished game against his former Bishop Guertin teammates.
“I’ve known a lot of those guys for a long time, and it will be great to battle them,” he said. “We want to make a statement in this tournament. I feel like Methuen basketball is coming back. We have a lot of guys stepping up. People aren’t thinking about Methuen, so I think two wins would put us on the map.”
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic
BOYS DIVISIONS
Dec. 27
Blue Division
3:45 — Londonderry vs. Andover
7:15 — Central Catholic vs. Lawrence
White Division
2 p.m. — North Andover vs. St. John’s Prep
5:30 p.m. — Bishop Guertin vs. Methuen
Dec. 29
2 p.m. — White consolation
3:45 p.m. — Blue consolation
5:30 p.m. — White championship
7:15 p.m. — Blue championship
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
