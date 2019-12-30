Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic: Goris sparks Lawrence to second straight Christmas crown

METHUEN — The value Brandon Goris brings to the Lawrence High basketball team was evident in the second quarter of Sunday’s Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Blue Division championship game victory.
When Goris got into foul trouble in the first quarter and went to the bench scoreless, Londonderry seemed to take advantage.
Despite a smothering full court defense by Lawrence, Londonderry only trailed 20-16 at the end of the first quarter and, when Alex Tsetsilas hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, it was 21-19.
But that’s when Goris took over.
Goris drove for two points, and then led Lawrence on a 12-2 run, making it 35-23, and Londonderry never recovered. Showing some acrobatic moves around the basket as well as drilling a 3-pointer, Goris scored 11 of his 15 points in the second quarter and also had three assists as the Lancers took a 49-27 lead at intermission.
“I felt I had to get the guys involved and get us going,” said Goris. “It just took us awhile.”
It didn’t get any better in the second half for Londonderry as Lawrence surged to a resounding 90-56 victory and its second straight Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic championship — this year in the newly-established Blue Division.
“Back-to-back, that’s history,” said an elated Goris, who was named the Blue Division MVP. “Not many teams can say that, and we did it.”
In fact, that’s the first time Lawrence has ever won two straight Christmas tourney titles, and its 34-point margin of victory is the largest ever in the title game of the tournament.
When Lawrence went on a 15-6 surge to start the third quarter, it pulled its starters and breezed to its fifth win of the year. In all ,17 players saw action for Lawrence and 14 scored.
Joining Goris on the All-Blue Division team for Lawrence were senior forward Gabriel Zorrilla and Angel Herrera, who finished with 16 and 13 points respectively against Londonderry. Zorrilla had a monster first half and added 12 rebounds.
While Lawrence was piling up points throughout the game, it was its pressure defense that really stood out. It forced Londonderry into a whopping 29 turnovers and never let its New Hampshire opponent get into an offensive flow.
“As usual, we take pride in our defense,” said Goris. “Lawrence always plays good defense.”
Lawrence coach Jesus “Moose” Moore had no argument with the MVP choice, but he said: “I thought a couple of our guys could have gotten it,” referring to Zorrilla and Herrera.
While pleased with the way his team played, Moore also voiced some caution.
“I think we’re playing very well right now but last year I felt we played our best at this time of the year and that’s not such a good thing,” said Moore. “We have to build on this and keep getting better.”
That will also be the goal, of course, for Londonderry. The Lancers (1-1) were led by Luke Marsh with 15 points and all-tourney selection Alex Tsetsilas with 14.
Lawrence 90, Londonderry 56
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Blue Division Championship
Londonderry (56): Jackson Cox 2-1-5, Alex Tsetilas 3-5-14, Cole Keegan 3-0-6, Luke Marsh 5-5-15, Jeff Weidenfeld 0-1-1, Zack Furlong 2-0-4, Scott McEvoy 1-0-2, Nick Pao 0-0-0, Jake Ruppe; 0-0-0, Mike Rosatano 2-3-9, Brian Gould 0-0-0. Totals: 18-16-56
Lawrence (90): Nathan Diaz 0-0-0, Abraham Estrada 1-0-3, Gregory Duran 1-0-2, Christian Moscot 0-1-1, Joshua Diaz 2-0-5, Jeremiah Melendez 2-3-7, Angel Herrera 4-2-13, Brandon Goris 7-0-15, Carlos Pabon 1-0-2, Anthawn Castro 1-3-6, Julio Santana 1-0-2, Nathan Guzman 3-0-9, Noah Tejada 0-0-0, Gabriel Zorrilla 8-0-16, Sergio Mendez 2-1-5, Nasiha Perez 0-0-0, Elvin Cruz 1-2-4. Totals 34-12-90
3-pointers: Londonderry — Tsetsilas 3, Rosatano; Lawrence — Estrada, Diaz, Herrera 3, Goris, Castro, Guzman 3
Londonderry (1-1): 16 11 15 14 — 56
Lawrence (4-1): 20 29 25 16 — 90
All-Blue Division Tournament team
*Brandon Goris, Lawrence
Angel Herrera, Lawrence
Gabriel Zorrilla, Lawrence
Alex Tsetsilas, Londonderry
Anthony Traficante, Central Catholic
* MVP
Central breezes past Andover
Xavier McKenzie scored 20 of his game-high 23 in the first half as Central Catholic won the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Blue Division consolation game 64-48 over archrival Andover.
The Raiders had 13 three-pointers, including six from McKenzie, compared to only 10 two-point field goals. After scoring 26 points in the second quarter, Central led at half 42-21. Seven different Raiders scored at least six points.
Andover received 16 points from Aidan Cammann while Kyle Rocker added 12.
