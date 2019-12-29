METHUEN — Natick’s Brenna McDonald has been referred to as “the female Dirk Nowitzki.”
A lofty comparison to be sure.
But midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic first round game against North Andover, she showed why. The 6-foot-2 Yale recruit caught the ball on the right elbow with her back to the basket, did a 180-spin and swished a pretty 17-foot fadeaway off one leg — Nowitzki’s signature move during his 21-year NBA career.
The bucket put Natick up by 10, and McDonald finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 6 blocks to help her team to a 51-41 win. She got plenty of help from junior forward Maya Stopka, who added 15 points and 14 boards.
“The past two days we’ve been focusing on how to contain them ... to an extent,” said North Andover coach Jess Deveny. “McDonald is definitely a great player, she’s going Division 1. So our focus was on being able to make it uncomfortable for her on the court.”
And for the first half, North Andover (2-2) did just that.
The Knights led 27-25 at halftime, and a Caitlin Panos 3-pointer made it a 36-32 game late in the third. But the Red Hawks (2-0) finished the game on a 19-5 run, as McDonald and Stopka took control of the paint.
Sara Mellody — a full seven inches shorter than McDonald — drew the task of guarding the Natick star, and did an admirable job in the first quarter before she was forced to the bench with foul trouble.
Freshman Jackie Rogers was one of the few who got the tough defensive assignment when Mellody sat, and also played hard.
“We definitely ran a lot of kids through that position just so they had an opportunity to not let her touch the ball, which was our goal,” said Deveny. “Sara Mellody did a great job on her. I was really pleased with the effort we put forth. (Natick) is a top-20 team in the state.”
Natick entered the game ranked No. 13 in EMass by the Boston Globe. The Red Hawks will play Andover in the White Division finals on Monday at 6 p.m.
And as for North Andover, which got a team-high 15 points from Panos, 9 from Norah Connors and 6 from Hannah Whipple, it will play Londonderry in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Due to the impending weather on Monday morning, the two girls consolations games were moved up a day and will be played before the boys games.
The two girls finals are still on Monday night, but will start a half-hour later.
All games are still to be played at Methuen High.
“We’ll regroup,” said Deveny. “We have to focus on ourselves. If we do the simple things right for ourselves — boxing out, making sure we communicate on screens, playing team defense — then we’ll be okay, no matter what team we face.”
Natick 51, North Andover 41
Commonwealth Christmas Classic White Division First Round
Natick (51): Laney Ross 2-6-10, Emily Gustus 0-0-0, Alana Ciccarelli 0-5-5, Brenna McDonald 7-3-17, Maya Stopka 5-5-15, Ally Burke 0-0-0, Alicia Owens 0-0-0, Madia Forman 2-0-4. Totals 16-19-51
North Andover (41): Caitlin Panos 4-4-15, Hannah Martin 2-0-5, Norah Connors 3-0-9, Elle Dadiego 0-0-0, Sara Mellody 1-0-2, Hannah Whipple 2-0-6, Jackie Rogers 0-0-0, Ella Flanagan 1-0-2, Katie Robie 1-0-2, Katrina Garcia 0-0-0. Totals 14-4-41
3-pointers: NA — Panos 3, Connors 3, Whipple 2, Martin; N — none
Natick (2-0): 11 14 14 12 — 51
North Andover (2-2): 12 15 9 5 — 41
