Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic leading scorers: Day 1
Dec 28, 2019

Top Day 1 Classic scorers
29 -- Dylan Santosuosso, Bishop Guertin
27 -- Rollie Castinayra, St. John's Prep
22 -- Kyle Rocker, Andover
21 -- Samuel Mullett, Bishop Guertin
21 -- Anthony Traficante, Central
16 -- Angel Herrera, Lawrence
