Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic: Methuen pulls out thriller

METHUEN — One couldn’t have asked for a more exciting game to open the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.
And no one could agree more Friday afternoon than Methuen junior Andrew Lussier, who led the Rangers to a pulsating 68-67 victory over Bishop Guertin, the team he used to play for.
“It was awesome,” said Lussier, who led four Rangers in double figures with 15 points. “I really wanted to win this game, and we had to play well (in the second half) to do it.”
The Rangers (2-2), who will play in the White Division championship game Sunday at 5:30 p.m. against St. John’s Prep, did not play so well in the first half, shooting just 33% from the floor, missing six free throws, making untimely turnovers and trailing 34-27.
But, except for a brief spell in the last two minutes of the game, Methuen was like a different team after intermission.
With guards Isaac Allen and Kevin Garcia leading the way, the Rangers scored the first eight points of the third quarter, made only one turnover in the third quarter and outscored the Cardinals 19-12.
Playing with more energy, the Rangers kept up the pace in the fourth quarter and seemed to be safely in control with 2:39 left to play when Mitchell Crowe (14 points) drilled a 3-pointer to put Methuen up, 64-57.
Bishop Guertin was not about to give up, however, and two free throws by Samuel Mullett (21 points) with 19 seconds left capped a 10-2 run and gave the Cardinals the lead, 67-66.
But an aggressive drive to the basket by Garcia (13 points) with eight seconds left to play gave the Rangers the winning basket and their second win of the season.
“We just ran out of gas and Methuen is relentless,” said Bishop Guertin coach John Fisher. “They play with a lot of tenacity and we had a hard time with their speed. One of our starters had the flu and they kept coming at us.”
Methuen coach Anthony Faradie was certainly pleased with the win but not so happy with his team’s play in the final two minutes of the game.
“I think the difference (in the second half) was that we just started hitting some shots,” said Faradie. “We just kept going to the basket — that’s how we play. But we have to do a better job down the stretch. We didn’t make good decisions, or make good plays, when we had the lead.”
In victory, the Rangers needed to overcome a terrific 29-point performance from Bishop Guertin junior Dylan Santosuosso of Pelham. A JV player last year and also this year’s starting quarterback for BG, he showed a nice touch from the outside and nifty moves around the basket while converting 14 of 23 field goal attempts.
“I know him pretty well because we play on the same AAU team (Northeast Extreme),” said Lussier. “But he’s gotten a lot better — he’s really improved.”
Bishop Guertin will play North Andover in the White consolation game at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Methuen 68, Bishop Guertin 67
Bishop Guertin (67): Dylan Santosuosso 14 1-1 29, Matt Santosuosso 1 2-4 5, Kyle Baker 3 0-5 6, Mason Carroll 2 0-0 6, Samuel Muyllett 9 3-4 21, Jordan Robichaud 0 0-0 0, John Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Danny Dockrill 0 0-0 0, Lucas Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 6-14 67
Methuen (68): Jason Perello 2 0-0 5, Kevin Garcia 4 4-5 13, Isaac Allen 5 2-4 14, Lawensky Osias 0 2-4 2, Jaleek Urena 1 1-2 4, Zender Olivier 0 0-0 0, Jordan Polanco 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Crowe 5 0-0 14, Andrew Lussier 4 5-6 15, Wildy Santana 0 0-0 0, Julian Lopez 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 15-23 68
3-pointers: BG — Carroll 2, D.Santosuosso; Methuen — Crowe 4, Allen 2, Lussier 2, Perello, Garcia, Urena
Bishop Guertin (0-1): 12 22 12 21 — 67
Methuen (2-2): 15 12 19 22 — 68
