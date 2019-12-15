The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic is ready to kick off its 45th basketball tournament on Friday at Methuen High School. But this year’s version has a different look.
Returning to the format used for a couple years earlier this decade, the eight boys and girls teams will be divided into two four-team divisions and two boys champions and two girls champions will be crowned.
“The coaches wanted to try it again,” tournament director Rich Napolitano said. “This way, they don’t have to commit to play three games. It gives them a chance to schedule another non-conference game outside the MVC.”
The boys go first at 2 p.m. Friday, when Methuen and Bishop Guertin square off in the White Division. That will be followed by Andover facing Londonderry (Blue Division, 3:45 p.m.) and North Andover taking on St. John’s Prep (White Division, 5:30 p.m.)
The first day’s action ends with the 7:15 Blue Division game between Lawrence and Central Catholic, a rematch of last year’s championship game won by the Lancers 80-51.
“I think winning the Christmas tournament was a very big thrill,” Lawrence coach and 2006 alum Jesus “Moose” Moore said. “When I was (a senior) in high school we won (defeating Andover 58-51), but Lawrence had lost (three title matches) since then, so it was good to get the monkey off our backs.”
Moore was a tourney All-Star on Lawrence’s championship team, and now as coach he and his Lancers have a chance to become only the third school to win back-to-back titles. A 20-time champ, Central Catholic has won consecutive titles multiple times, including a five-year run through 2000. Andover won in 1993-94 and again in 2013-14 when four-team brackets were last used.
Lawrence went on to win 15 games last year before losing in the Division 1 North quarterfinals to eventual state champion Lynn English.
“Winning last year, was a big thing in helping the team’s intensity,” Moore said. “It was more for their belief in themselves.”
Lawrence returns three players who scored 25 points in last year’s win over Central Catholic in the title match. Brandon Goris, Gabriel Zorilla and Jeremiah Melendez finished the season averaging a combined 18.4 points.
The boys tourney concludes Sunday with Friday’s losers playing early and the winners playing at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.
The girls follow the same schedule with games Saturday and Monday.
The field includes a pair of newcomers in Bedford, N.H., and Natick. Those two replace New Hampshire schools Winnacunnet and defending champion Bishop Guertin, which has a pretty good reason for skipping this year’s tourney.
“The BG head coach had a chance to take his team to play at Disney World,” Napolitano said. “It’s too bad they’re not coming back, but I can understand it.”
Natick gets the early call in the White Division at 2 p.m. Saturday against North Andover. Bedford will be in the Blue Division and close Saturday’s action with a 7:15 p.m. tilt against Central Catholic. In the middle, Andover will take on Londonderry (White Division, 3:45 p.m.) and defending state champ Pentucket will face Westford (Blue Division, 5:30 p.m.)
Girls consolation and championship games will be on Monday.
