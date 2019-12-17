 

Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic

BOYS DIVISIONS

Dec. 27

Blue Division

3:45 — Londonderry vs. Andover

7:15 — Central Catholic vs. Lawrence

White Division

2 p.m. — North Andover vs. St. John’s Prep

5:30 p.m. — Bishop Guertin vs. Methuen 

Dec. 29

2 p.m. — White consolation

3:45 p.m. — Blue consolation

5:30 p.m. — White championship

7:15 p.m. — Blue championship

GIRLS DIVISIONS

Dec. 28

Blue Division

5:30 p.m. —  Westford Academy vs. Pentucket

7:15 p.m. — Bedford, NH vs. Central Catholic

White Division

2 p.m. — North Andover vs. Natick

3:45 p.m. — Londonderry vs. Andover

Dec. 30

2 p.m. — White consolation

3:45 p.m. — Blue consolation

5:30 p.m. — White championship

7:15 p.m. — Blue championship 

 

 

 

 

