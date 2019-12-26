Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic
BOYS DIVISIONS
Dec. 27
Blue Division
3:45 — Londonderry vs. Andover
7:15 — Central Catholic vs. Lawrence
White Division
2 p.m. — Bishop Guertin vs. Methuen
5:30 p.m. — North Andover vs. St. John’s Prep
Dec. 29
2 p.m. — White consolation
3:45 p.m. — Blue consolation
5:30 p.m. — White championship
7:15 p.m. — Blue championship
GIRLS DIVISIONS
Dec. 28
Blue Division
5:30 p.m. — Westford Academy vs. Pentucket
7:15 p.m. — Bedford, NH vs. Central Catholic
White Division
2 p.m. — North Andover vs. Natick
3:45 p.m. — Londonderry vs. Andover
Dec. 30
2 p.m. — White consolation
3:45 p.m. — Blue consolation
5:30 p.m. — White championship
7:15 p.m. — Blue championship
