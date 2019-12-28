 

Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic

BOYS DIVISIONS

Friday’s Results

Blue Division

Londonderry 55, Andover 53

Lawrence 55, Central Catholic 51

White Division

Methuen 68, Bishop Guertin 67

St. John’s Prep 77, North Andover 53

Sunday’s Games

2 p.m. — Bishop Guertin vs. North Andover

3:45 p.m. — Andover vs. Central Catholic

5:30 p.m. — Methuen vs. St. John’s Prep (White championship)

7:15 p.m. — Londonderry vs. Lawrence (Blue championship)

GIRLS DIVISIONS

Today’s Games

Blue Division

5:30 p.m. —  Westford Academy vs. Pentucket

7:15 p.m. — Bedford, NH vs. Central Catholic

White Division

2 p.m. — North Andover vs. Natick

3:45 p.m. — Londonderry vs. Andover

Monday’s Games

2 p.m. — White consolation

3:45 p.m. — Blue consolation

5:30 p.m. — White championship

7:15 p.m. — Blue championship 

 

Tags

Recommended for you