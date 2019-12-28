Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic
BOYS DIVISIONS
Friday’s Results
Blue Division
Londonderry 55, Andover 53
Lawrence 55, Central Catholic 51
White Division
Methuen 68, Bishop Guertin 67
St. John’s Prep 77, North Andover 53
Sunday’s Games
2 p.m. — Bishop Guertin vs. North Andover
3:45 p.m. — Andover vs. Central Catholic
5:30 p.m. — Methuen vs. St. John’s Prep (White championship)
7:15 p.m. — Londonderry vs. Lawrence (Blue championship)
GIRLS DIVISIONS
Today’s Games
Blue Division
5:30 p.m. — Westford Academy vs. Pentucket
7:15 p.m. — Bedford, NH vs. Central Catholic
White Division
2 p.m. — North Andover vs. Natick
3:45 p.m. — Londonderry vs. Andover
Monday’s Games
2 p.m. — White consolation
3:45 p.m. — Blue consolation
5:30 p.m. — White championship
7:15 p.m. — Blue championship
