Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic
BOYS DIVISIONS
Sunday’s results
Bishop Guertin 63, North Andover 48 (White consolation)
Central 64, Andover 48 (Blue consolation)
St. John’s Prep 59, Methuen 58 (White championship)
Lawrence 90, Londonderry 56 (Blue championship)
GIRLS DIVISIONS
Sunday’s results
Londonderry 39, North Andover 30 (White consolation)
Westford 53, Bedford 37 (Blue consolation)
Today’s Gamess
6 p.m. — Andover vs. Natick (White championship)
7:45 p.m. — Central Catholic vs. Pentucket (Blue championship)
