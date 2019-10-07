It may not be a “Tale of Two Cities” for Heather Graham, but it is a tale of two schools.
The Andover junior attends Landmark School in Beverly during the day and then hustles over to Andover High in the afternoons to play field hockey for the perennially strong Golden Warriors, who are currently 6-2-2.
Graham is eligible to play for the Warriors because Landmark does not offer field hockey, for which she is extremely thankful.
“I started playing field hockey in the sixth grade, so I know everyone here,” said Graham at practice last week. “My best friend is (junior) Hannah Medwar and we hang out together a lot.
“Plus, it’s a lot more competitive here. They take sports more seriously at Andover, which I like. It seems like it’s more for fun at Landmark.”
Being active at two schools isn’t easy. Graham gets up at 6 a.m. and is on the road by 6:30 for the 45-minute to an hour drive to Landmark. She scheduled gym class for last period at Landmark, so she’s allowed to leave early to get to field hockey at Andover at 3:15, often getting there, or to a game, just on time.
“When Heather arrives to practices or games, I know she is there without looking because her friends are waving her on,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone. “I give Heather lots of credit for her tenacity with such a long commute.”
Noone and Graham’s teammates welcome Graham warmly partly because she has such a friendly and likable personality, but also because she’s a valuable member of the team. A forward, she chipped in with five goals and five assists on last year’s 16-3-3 squad and, within eight games, she already had seven goals this year.
Graham credits a strong summer of preparation for her strong start to the season.
“Last year, I had trouble running so I did a lot of running and conditioning in the summer, and I also did summer league,” said Graham. “I’m able to stay in for a longer time.”
Noone has certainly noticed.
“Heather has done a tremendous amount of work in bettering her field hockey skills and it is paying off now,” said Noone. “She’s developed into an excellent player for us.”
Given a choice, Graham said that she’d prefer being at Andover High full time but she appreciates Landmark and has a whole different circle of friends there.
“For me, it’s been good to go to Landmark — the classes are smaller and you can get special help,” said Graham, who suffers from dyslexia. “I have good friends there and at Andover.”
In the spring, Graham plays lacrosse for Landmark, which is fine with her. But she’s glad it doesn’t offer field hockey.
“I wouldn’t want that,” she said. “The (field hockey) team here is so good and I want to play at a higher level with my friends. Field hockey is my No. 1 sport — it’s just so unique — and there’s nowhere better to play than here.”
Looking ahead, Graham is hoping to play field hockey in college.
“Probably Division 3 somewhere ... and if the school doesn’t have a team or I don’t make it, I’ll definitely play club (field hockey),” said Graham. “I just love playing.”
Which is a sentiment proven by her dedication to the team.
*******************************************************
Following Caroline
Junior Heather Graham has pretty much followed in the footsteps of older sister, Caroline, who graduated from Andover two years ago. Like Caroline, Heather started in soccer before switching to field hockey and gradually developed into a terrific player.
Heather would also like to repeat the success Caroline and the Warriors enjoyed when she was a senior and won the 2017 state championship. “We’re not there yet, but I think we’re doing pretty well,” said Heather. “I think we just need to want it a little more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.