EXETER — Pelham will be playing for the Division 2 boys state basketball title Saturday, and none of the Pythons are particularly surprised.
The fact that they lost two all-state players, Drew Brown and Derek Crowley, among six seniors from a 17-5 squad last year doesn’t seem to matter. This is one confident group.
They certainly played like it Wednesday night, when they overwhelmed local rival Sanborn, 62-43, to advance to the championship game with a 16-1 record. They’ll face unbeaten Lebanon Saturday back at Exeter at a time yet to be determined.
“We expected this,” said senior forward Zach Jones, one of several Pythons on Pelham’s unbeaten state championship football team. “We know how to win and I thought we’d be here. This has been a great season — I thought it would be.”
The 6-foot-3 Jones has been a key component in the season with his heart and muscle around the basket, which he showed from the start as Pelham defeated Sanborn (10-5) for the third time in four games this season.
Sanborn’s Dylan Khalil opened the scoring by drilling a pretty 3-pointer, but Pelham responded with a vengeance by scoring the next 14 points as Jones scored six of his 17 points and dominated the boards.
The Indians cut that early 11-point gap to eight, 17-9, after the first quarter but they never really recovered from the early onslaught and couldn’t get within six points the rest of the game.
Ahead 35-23 at halftime, Pelham put the game away by going on an 11-0 run to start the second half, making it a virtually insurmountable 46-23 score.
“We talked about not letting up, about winning the first four minutes of the second half,” said Pelham coach Mike Larson. “We know they (Sanborn) are dangerous and can score in bunches.”
The Pythons were well aware of Sanborn’s potential because the Indians were the only team to beat them, a setback that may have helped in the long run.
“I felt that it made us play with a chip on our shoulder,” said senior guard Jake Dumont, who tied Jones for scoring honors with 17 points.
Backing Jones and Dumont was junior guard Jake McGlinchey who finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor while Jake Herrling chipped in with five points and some fine defense on Sanborn standout Dylan Khalil.
“I think what got us here is definitely our depth,” said Dumont. “We have guys who can score, guys who can pass the ball, guys who can play defense.”
Jake Herrling, who Larson calls “the best defensive player in the division,” was all over Dylan Khalil, forcing low percentage shots and forcing him to drive. While he led Sanborn with 12 points, that was on 4 of 15 from the floor.
And no one was able to pick up the slack as Sanborn shot just 15 of 56 overall and got precious few open looks.
“With our (lack of) size, we have to hit the three and make shots and we didn’t do that,” said Sanborn coach Bob Ficker. “But they were more aggressive and deserved to win. They outplayed us.”
Despite the loss, Sanborn’s trip to the Division 2 semifinals was its first ever, making Ficker hope that” this will be a boost for the program.”
Pelham, meanwhile, doesn’t need much of a boost. It will be striving for its third state title in seven years having won the Division 3 state crown in 2015 and 2016.
“We have a great feeder program, a strong JV team and we’re accustomed to winning,” said Larson.
Pelham 62, Sanborn 43
Division 2 Semifinals
Pelham (62): Jake Heerling 2 1-2 5, Jake McGlinchey 6 1-2 14, Jake Cawthron 1 0-0 2, Jake Travis 2 0-0 4, Dom Herrling 1 1-2 3, Jake Dumont 7 0-0 17, Zach Jones 8 1-1 17, Andrew Strout 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-7 62
Sanborn (43): James Bush 1 0-0 2, Andrew Pugh 1 0-0 3, Seth Butler 4 2-2 12, Tavante Thornton 1 1-1 3, Dylan Khalil 4 3-10 12, Zach Frizzell 0 0-0 0, Jason Allen 2 0-1 4, Jared Khalil 2 2-2 7, James Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-16 43
3-pointers: Pelham — McGlinchey, Dumont 3; Sanborn — Pugh, Butler 2, D.Khalil, J.Khalil
Pelham (16-1): 17 18 14 13 — 62
Sanborn (10-5): 9 14 4 16 — 43
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.