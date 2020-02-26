Confident Sills taking mat success to new level

Windham senior Payton Sills is wrestling for two this postseason.
With twin brother Conner laid up with a shoulder injury, it’s been up to Payton to carry the Sills banner for both of them. And thus far, he’s fulfilled that mission with flying colors.
At last week’s Division 1 meet at Londonderry, he pinned Salem star Matt Adams for the third time this year on his way to winning the 126-pound state title and improving his record on the year to 39-6. He was also named the tournament Outstanding Wrestler.
Clearly, while Sills has always been accomplished on the mat, he’s taken his success to a higher level. And he knows why.
“I’ve overcome myself,” said Sills. “Before, I wasn’t confident in my ability. But I’ve become a lot more confident and that allows me to do more moves, to be more technical. I don’t do as many funky things as I used to. It’s made a big difference.”
Sills suddenly finds himself the 126-pound favorite Saturday at the Meet of Champions at Nashua South, but he won’t have an easy time of it. Adams will surely be out for revenge, Division 1 runner-up John Leavitt of Timberlane will contend and Division 2 champ Connor MacDonald of Bishop Guertin is seeded No. 1.
Regardless of how he fares Saturday, Sills — with a top 3 finish — can still reach his second season goal of placing at New England. His first goal was to be a state champion.
Following the season, Sills hopes to gear up for a wrestling career at Norwich University, where he plans on preparing for a career in the military. While on the mat, it’s possible that he could face Conner, who will be attending Plymouth State.
“That would be interesting,” said Sills. “We go at it in practice all the time. Sometimes he wins, sometimes I win. It goes back and forth.”
For now, Sills is focused on Saturday’s MOC, however, confident that his recent upswing will continue.
SUPER SATURDAY
While the Meet of Champions will be run in its entirety on Saturday, with finals likely about 4:30 p.m., the MIAA All-State Meet in Methuen gets underway Friday at 3 p.m. Semifinals are set for about 10 a.m. Saturday with the finals scheduled to begin about 2 p.m.
Among the interesting weight classes locally at All-State are 138, where Lawrence’s John Vazquez could meet Central Catholic’s Mike Glynn in the quarterfinals with the winner likely to face St. John’s Prep star freshman Rawson Iwanicki in the semifinals, and 220, with Lawrence’s Eric Sanchez and Central Catholic’s Anthony Mears likely to meet in the quarterfinals.
The second Girls State Tournament will be held at the same time as the All-State. Central Catholic freshman Jackie Dehney and Cat McNulty of Whittier, a defending champion, are the top local wrestlers.
