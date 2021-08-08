Incoming Andover High freshman Connor Acheson admits that he and older brother Tyler, who will be a senior in the fall, are quite competitive with each other.
“We love to compete and we don’t like losing,” said Acheson. “We’ll compete at anything.”
That could be interesting because the Acheson brothers might be competing for the same spot on the Golden Warriors’ football team.
“Tyler is vying for a starting safety spot and is a budding captain,” said Andover head coach EJ Perry. “I told him (Connor) that it would be cool if Tyler Acheson and Connor Acheson started in the secondary together.”
Whether that happens, or even one of the brothers starts as a safety, remains to be seen but Perry has no doubt that the younger Acheson has a bright future on the football field.
“He (Connor) possesses all the key ingredients to be a good football player,” said Perry. “He has excellent speed (4.75 in the 40), good strength and agility. He has excellent hips and can cover the best high school receivers.
“He has been playing with the varsity in 7 on 7 this summer and competing at a high level.”
The 5-foot-7, 160-pound Acheson, who has been working out since the seventh grade and loves to lift weights, does seem to be a driven young athlete and does not lack for confidence.
Although he is perfectly willing to play anywhere on defense and recognizes that he might not even be a steady varsity player as a freshman, he believes he can one day be a prolific running back.
Indeed, as a running back, he scored 18 touchdowns in youth football as a 7th grader.
“I think I’m versatile and I like playing both (offense and defense), but I really love offense, with the excitement that comes with it,” said Acheson. “I feel I can do anything as a running back. I like hitting people but I also like going around them.”
For his part, Perry lists the younger Acheson as a wide receiver and defensive back, but that could always change. What’s more certain for Perry is that he will eventually help somewhere.
“He is a standout athlete, you can see that already,” said Perry.
Acheson will also try out for basketball as a freshman, as a point guard, as well as baseball, where he usually plays catcher but, for now, his focus is on football.
