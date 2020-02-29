The last time Brooks got to celebrate one of its female athletes reaching 1,000 career points, the Red Sox still hadn’t won a World Series since trading Babe Ruth.
But that changed last Saturday.
Early in the second half against Thayer, senior Brooke Cordes was wide open on the left wing when teammate Jenn Connolly corralled an offensive rebound and kicked it out. The North Andover native let the 3-pointer fly and seconds later was being honored as the fourth member of the program’s exclusive 1,000-point club.
Cordes needed 15 heading into the game to reach the milestone and finished with 22. And after scoring 14 on Wednesday against St. Mark’s, the career total currently sits at 1,021.
She joins Mary Hart (’04, 1,328), the program’s all-time leading scorer, as well as Brooks Hall of Famers Lamonique T. Collins (’95, 1,169) and Sarah Broadhead Baird (’99, 1,056).
“It’s really, really cool,” said Cordes. “It’s an honor. They were describing all three of them to me, and they were all such great players and people in their own way. It’s just an awesome group to be a part of.
“It was always a goal of mine to reach 1,000 points, but I definitely didn’t expect to get to this point.”
Cordes came in as a freshman with high expectations and a family legacy to continue after older sister Ellie served as a three-year co-captain.
But Brooke more than lived up to the hype, and now she has the 1,000-point accolade to further validate her great career.
She was named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star last year after averaging 17.6 points per game, and this winter she’s at 13.5 ppg for a Brooks (17-5) team that will likely be the top seed in the upcoming NEPSAC Class B tournament. And that fact is something that’s not lost on Cordes.
Brooks hasn’t been a playoff team since Cordes’ freshman year, and struggled to a combined 12-24 record over the last two seasons. Cordes shouldered most of the offensive load over the past two seasons, but the call for help was answered over the offseason with the addition of three talented transfers.
Repeat sophomores Samantha Dewey (17.3 ppg) and Taina Mair (14.4 ppg), as well as Haverhill’s Kendall Eddy (4.8 ppg), who is repeating her freshman season, have helped transform Brooks into one of the top teams in Class B for Cordes’ swansong season.
“The thing about Brooke Cordes is that she is a young women who strives for excellence in everything she does,” said Brooks coach Ushearnda Reynolds. “It’s no different for her in school or on the basketball court. She spends hours after practice working on her craft.”
Cordes admits there was an adjustment to having talent added around her, but she was more than happy to sacrifice some of her scoring if it meant winning.
And Brooks has done a lot of that this winter.
Besides being the likely top seed in the upcoming Class B tournament, which starts next week, the program also won the 32nd annual Ray Brown Holiday Tournament in December for the first time ever and started the season 7-0 for the first time since the 2001 season.
“It was definitely an adjustment,” said Cordes. “But players like that are so good they just create offense for you. They just raise the level of play of everyone else on the team.”
So now that she’s hit the milestone, the last thing left for Cordes to do would be to help her team win a Class B championship.
She decided after her junior season that basketball wasn’t going to be in the college plans, so next year you’ll find her at Villanova, where she hasn’t decided what to study but has a strong interest in pre-law and political science.
But its fitting that, in her final season, one of Brooks’ all-time leading scorers is having the team success to match.
“It would mean everything to win a championship,” said Cordes. “Personal accomplishments aside, that would be the icing on the cake.”
3-POINT STAT CHANGES
A reader suggested a format change to our area girls basketball scoring leaders that I found intriguing and want to try out.
Basically, starting with today’s stat package, our 3-point leaders will now be organized by average 3s made per game rather than total 3s on the season. Not every school plays the same amount of games, and injuries do force players to miss time.
However, total 3s made will still be the baseline as to who makes the list, thus eliminating someone who may have — for example — only played in one game but hit two 3s. That baseline will still be 20 total made 3s on the season.
Let me know what you think of the change, positive or negative (kgaudette@eagletribune.com).
ALL-TIME BROOKS SCORING LEADERS
Name YOG POINTS
*Mary Hart 2004 1,328
Lamonique T. Collins 1995 1,169
Sarah Broadhead Baird 1999 1,056
**Brooke Cordes 2020 1,021
*Five-year player scored 1,328 points at Brooks after playing one freshman season at Haverhill.
**At least one game remaining.
FAB FIVE
1. Pentucket 22-2
2. Central Catholic 18-3
3. Andover 15-6
4. Salem 15-6
5. Whittier 16-5
Honorable Mention: Pinkerton (13-7), Pelham (11-9)
*Only MIAA and NHIAA teams are eligible for Fab Five.
