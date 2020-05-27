This was supposed to be a softball season to remember in so many ways for Presentation of Mary senior Athena Sharpe.
The Panthers, who were 12-7 last year and Commonwealth Conference small division champions, were expecting to be even stronger this year,with a strong nucleus returning and the addition of a pair of impressive transfers.
Moreover, with the school closing this year, this was an opportunity for the seniors to go out with a bang.
“We were really excited about the season after last year,” said Sharpe, a resident of Salem, N.H. “Having coach (Brian) Martin as our coach really helped us and it was so cool to get the first (league championship) banner in over 15 years.
“We were looking forward to it being the last sport ever at PMA and having another good season. We felt we were all set and probably could have gotten another banner.”
A two-sport athlete, Sharpe was particularly eager to end her high school career on a high note after a disappointing 4-16 volleyball campaign in the fall that left a bad taste in her mouth.
“The volleyball season really stunk,” she said. “We were kind of upset when we had only one captain and that took the energy out of the seniors and we just never got it together. It was tough.”
In contrast, Sharpe felt that she might have been a captain in softball, a title that she would have relished.
“I couldn’t wait for the season because the coach told me he wanted me to be named a captain,” said Sharpe. “I was so ready to be named a captain and then the season got called off. It was so disappointing.”
Martin had good reason to want Sharpe as a captain. The team’s starting shortstop last year, she also played in the outfield when needed. She hit a more than solid .400 and was named a CAC All-Star.
“She was a solid player who kept getting better,” said Martin. “She was definitely one of my top players and I like that she absolutely loves the game of softball.”
The 5-foot-7 Sharpe may get a chance to continue playing softball next year, as well as volleyball, because she’s leaning toward attending Northern Essex Community College for a year before transferring, likely to Merrimack College. That would give her a chance to cap her athletic career on a positive note as well as help her academically at NECC.
“I haven’t always been the best student, but I do better when I’m doing sports and have a set schedule,” she said. “Sports helps me with procrastination. That’s been a problem this spring without softball. I need to have structure.”
Sharpe had some of that structure in the winter when she worked for the Salem Boys & Girls Club after school, giving her a schedule “which was like having a sport.” But that hasn’t taken the sting out of missing the softball season.
“I just love playing softball — it’s always been my favorite sport,” said Sharpe. “I was so excited about Senior Night and having a great season.”
Indeed, what could have been a last hurrah for Sharpe and her classmates, as well as for PMA itself, was transformed into nearly a silent wake.
******************
“We were looking forward to it being the last sport ever at PMA and having another good season.”
Athena Sharpe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.