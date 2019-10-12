NEWBURYPORT -- Newburyport put on the pressure Saturday afternoon, but Tyler Correnti was up to the challenge.
The Pentucket sophomore made several spectacular saves among his six stops and Matt Tineo scored on a beautiful 30-footer in the second half as the Sachems prevailed in the annual ALS Cup game, 1-0.
“He had two saves that were top class,” said Pentucket coach Christian Langlois of Correnti. “On one, their kid was like six yards out and he shot it to the upper corner and Matt just tipped it over the net.”
Newburyport dominated much of the game but the Pentucket defense, and Correnti, were up to the task. That improved Pentucket to 10-2-1 on the year while Newburyport dropped to 7-3-4.
“I’m really happy with how we’re doing, especially with all the injuries we’ve had,” said Langois. “We had both of our captains out for multiple games and for a couple of games we were missing five starters. We’re deep.”
Revenge for Clipper girls
NEWBURYPORT — The last time Newburyport and Pentucket girls soccer met, the Clippers were humbled like they haven’t been in recent memory.
Leading by two for most of the game, the Clippers surrendered three goals in the last 10 minutes to lose 6-5. It marked the first time since 2010 that Newburyport had lost to their downriver rivals, and when the two sides met for the rematch in Saturday’s ALS Cup, the Clippers knew they couldn’t let it go down like that again.
Playing with renewed defensive intensity, Newburyport shut down Pentucket’s explosive offense and capitalized on its set pieces to win 3-0. In doing so the Clippers also improved to 7-4-2, meaning Newburyport now needs just one more win to clinch a postseason berth.
Pentucket, which got six saves from goalie Ashlynne Reade, dropped to 8-4-2.
