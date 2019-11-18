NORTH ANDOVER — Larry Coughlin remembers first thinking about it back in high school.
A standout middle weight, who finished fifth in New England in 2005 and was a Division 2 state champion in 2006, he was a member of one of North Andover’s state championship teams.
“A lot of us on the team talked about coming back and taking over the program some day,” said Coughlin.
Now the 32-year-old Coughlin is doing just that, as he was recently named the Knights’ new head coach. He succeeds Carl Cincotta, who retired after going 152-59-3 in eight years while winning several dual-meet state titles as well as the Division 2 state crown in 2016-17.
Coughlin had been Cincotta’s top assistant the last four years and was previously a volunteer assistant for five years. While excited at becoming a head coach, he’s more thrilled that it’s at North Andover.
Any way you look at it, Coughlin bleeds Scarlet and Black.
“I’d rather volunteer at North Andover than be a head coach a few towns over,” said Coughlin. “If Carl was the head coach another 30 years, I wouldn’t mind being his assistant the whole time.”
While Coughlin, who wrestled at Southern Maine after North Andover, knew he wanted to do some coaching, he didn’t become totally involved until he began helping younger sister Danielle, who became the state’s first female state champion.
“That got me more into coaching and I knew then I wanted to stay in North Andover,” he said.
Since that time, Coughlin developed into one of the top assistants around, which is why Cincotta is ecstatic that his assistant is taking over the program.
“He’s ready and I wouldn’t have stepped down if I didn’t think he’d do a good job,” said the 50-year-old Cincotta, who plans to get involved with youth wrestling in the future.
“He’s dedicated, he loves North Andover and he runs a great practice. The kids love him and always want to work with him.”
Coughlin doesn’t anticipate making any big changes to the program, saying that “we’ve had a successful program, so why change? We may tweak a few things here and there.”
Also helping to keep the past relevant for the future is that Coughlin’s assistant coach will be Mike Wilson, another former standout Knight who is a previous assistant under Cincotta.
“And I’m also hoping to talk (sister) Danielle into helping out,” said Coughlin.
The Knights will officially open practice in two weeks, but some have been working out a bit in preparation for Friday night’s annual “Wrestle ‘Lympics,” in which Special Olympic-caliber wrestlers take on members of the North Andover High team.
Last year’s North Andover squad, despite a rash of injuries, finished 19-12-1. Although several talented seniors graduated, a solid core returns led by captain Ethan Ford.
NEW BROOKS COACH
There will be another new head wrestling coach in North Andover this winter as Chris Barker takes over at Brooks School in place of Pat Hitschler.
Barker, 68, has a wealth of experience, the most recent being as head coach for five years at Concord Academy. He wrestled in high school at Governor’s Academy under legendary coach Heb Evans and later wrestled at St. Lawrence University.
Originally from Syracuse, Barker has been a North Andover resident for 30 years and, for awhile, assisted Steve Henry with the North Andover Booster Club youth program. He teaches math at The Fenn School in Concord.
