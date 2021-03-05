NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College hockey team’s last games of the season against Vermont this weekend were canceled when key members of the program entered COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.
The announcement that Tier I personnel for the Warriors were in the Hockey East conferences COVID-19 protocols also meant the team could not realistically compete in the first round of the conference tournament, set to begin next week. Thus Merrimack’s season is finished.
Tier I personnel include student-athletes, coaches and other support staff.
The news delivers a gut wrenching blow to a team that looked like it was beginning to put things together.
The Warriors were 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, after starting the season 1-7. They’ve had wins over nationally ranked Boston University, New Hampshire and Providence, all in the last month.
The Hockey East tournament will still begin on Wednesday.
With Merrimack out, the top six seeds will receive first-round byes. The No. 7 seed will host the No. 10 seed and the No. 8 seed will host the No. 9 seed in the first round of the single-elimination tournament.
New Hampshire was scheduled to play Boston University Thursday, but that game was scrapped earlier this week. A UNH coach had entered the conference’s COVID-19 protocol, and others sidelined due to contact tracing forced the game to be canceled.
The league is confident UNH will be able to test enough personnel out of the COVID-19 protocol by the time the tournament begins.
With Merrimack, the positives tests for COVID-19 happened so late in the week, they would not have the time required to test personnel out of the protocol before the playoffs begin.
