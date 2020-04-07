BRIAN MARTIN
Residence: Methuen
Current job/school: Health and Wellness and P.E. teacher at Lowell Catholic; varsity girls basketball and softball coach at PMA, varsity golf coach at Lowell Catholic
1. How has the COVID-19 crisis affected you personally?
My father (David F. Martin) passed away from it Sunday night and he had been in an assisted living facility that had been under quarantine. He tested positive for pneumonia Friday morning, tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning and passed Sunday night. He was 86-years-old. It’s extremely scary and some folks better start taking this virus more serious.
2. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
That’s a tough question now, but we all are realizing that we need to be more appreciative of what we have, because we never know when it’ll be taken from us. I’ve also been fortunate enough to get a first hand look at my wife dealing with this crisis (my wife runs the pharmacies for the GLFHC) and it has been inspirational to observe.
3. Under normal circumstances, what would you be doing right now?
Coaching PMA softball and teaching golf at Whirlaway Golf Center.
4. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
To make states with my high school team and then have a fun/successful season with my Methuen Rangers U14 travel team. I’d be shocked if we get to play the high school season, and right now who knows about travel ball. Everything is just a giant question mark.
5. Which sport do you miss the most?
Softball for me — it’s always a very exciting season in these parts. Thank God I can still fish; that’s social distancing at its finest.
6. Which player on your team do you feel is most affected by the suspension of sports?
All the seniors are sick about it. However, it’s definitely seniors Elaina Latino and Sara Dagostino. We’ve been talking about this season starting right after last season, and this quite possibly would have been their last time playing the game they both love so much.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
Just by running with my two buddies every morning. Other than that, maybe a Golf/NCAA rerun on TV. I really miss the Bruins.
8. To support local restaurants, which restaurant have you ordered takeout from or would like to?
Giovanni‘s and Yella in Methuen, almost once a week with the both of them.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
My (daughter) Brianna’s been telling me what to watch on Netflix. I just finished Spencer Confidential, outstanding flick.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
Go back to work, and see the kids. I’m not wired for working from home!
