COVID-19 still rules, but Burt rules Week 6

COVID-19 is running the show in the NFL, at least lately, with several teams affected. Also the "I Beat Burt" Contest.
We were forced to hold off announcing the Week 5 winners because the first tiebreaker, the Patriots point total, was needed and wasn't available.
I had nine winners out of the 14 scheduled games and there were a plethora of entries, 23 in all, that had 10 wins or more and were within eight points of the Patriots point total (12).
So the Patriots-Broncos game, which was finally played on Week 6, a bye week for the Patriots, was used over two weeks.
But not really.
Because in Week 6 I had 11 correct selections out of the 14 games and only one -- yes, one! -- entry picked more winners than I did.
Sandi Seglin, of Methuen, picked 12 winners. We were similar on every pick except one. She had Atlanta. I had Minnesota, like most people. Seglin is a long-time contestant here. You'll be hearing from her next week.
The trend of road teams winning faltered in Week 5 (only five) and then rebounded in Week 6 (seven). Not having crowds matters. The advantage is really seen with home underdogs, which don't get that real homefield feel without fans.
Only eight favorites out of the 14 games won in Week 6. That's amazing.
It's something to follow going forward.
Stay tuned.
Here are the winners from the last two weeks:
Week 5
Dick Ruediger of Methuen
Diane E Remington of Methuen
Roberta Whelton of Methuen
Chris Carre of Tewksbury
Gail Fournier of Derry, N.H.
Michael Carter of North Andover
Mary Paquette of Salem, N.H.
Carol Dionne of Haverhill
Skip Trombly of North Andover
Bryan Long of North Andover
Week 6
Sandi Seglin of Methuen
