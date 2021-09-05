MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunday’s doubleheader between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Portland Sea Dogs was canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing for COVID-19.
The Fisher Cats are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.
Sunday’s games will not be made up. Fans with tickets for Sunday’s doubleheader can redeem them at the Fisher Cats box office for any remaining home game in 2021.
The Fisher Cats return home on Tuesday, September 14 for a season-ending six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators.
The Sea Dogs initially announced the cancellation of Sunday’s doubleheader, then announced Sunday night that a doubleheader against Binghamton on Tuesday and a single game on Wednesday have also been called off.
According to the Portland Press Herald, “The three upcoming games against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have been canceled because of COVID-19 issues among the Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies.”
