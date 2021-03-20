COVID forces Bruins to postpone 2 games

The NHL had nine players listed in its COVID-19 protocol, matching the most since Feb. 24.
The Boston Bruins had four players added to their list, which resulted in the league postponing their next two games: Saturday (yesterday) vs. Buffalo and Tuesday vs. the Islanders.
Boston’s David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci and Craig Smith joined Sean Kuraly, who entered the protocol a day earlier.
The five players on one team are the most since the Philadelphia Flyers had five on Feb. 23.
Boston’s facilities have been closed until at least Wednesday. They’re the 36th and 37th games to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.
Boston’s Sean Kuraly was the team’s only player on the COVID list Thursday. The Bruins played Thursday night against the Sabres, who had a staff member enter protocol.
The Bruins game Tuesday was scheduled to be the first in Massachusetts with fans back — at a limited capacity of 12%.
Another addition was Vegas forward William Karlsson.
A total of 153 players have spent at least one day in the protocol since the NHL season began publishing its list on Jan. 13.
